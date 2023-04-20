Chick-fil-A Bangor announces grand reopening date

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been missing waffle fries and chicken sandwiches from a popular place in Bangor, you won’t have to wait much longer to have them again.

In a post to Instagram, the Chick-fil-A in Bangor has announced it will have its grand reopening on Tuesday, April 25.

The restaurant shut down last month for an extensive remodel to their drive thru and interior.

While the exterior of the building will still be a work in progress by the time they reopen their doors, they said they couldn’t wait any longer to start serving guests again.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.