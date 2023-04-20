Challenger learning center wraps up ‘April Break Camp’ with UMaine engineering

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - April vacation week is wrapping up for many students in the area and the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor held an April Break camp all week.

Little ones got to learn about space and even tapped into learning about Wind energy, courtesy of UMaine engineering students and the best part is, this was their senior capstone project.

Over the past few months, UMaine engineering partnered with the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor looking to amp things up a bit for both the Umaine students and younger participants at the Challenger.

Lead educator Sarah Raymond-Boyan said the UMaine students turned up with a Wind Turbine Prototype, which is a system designed to test weather conditions.

“They’re presenting their final product with the most scathing group of reviewers they could have, our students,” said Raymond-Boyan. “They’re going to learn a little bit about wind, wind energy, pitch of the blades, hints of what shape works best and really just get to hear what it’s like to be an engineering student and where these students are going when they graduate in just a few short weeks.”

Following the demonstration students got to try and work with the system created.

The Challenger will also host summer camps and they’re almost already sold out.

If you’re looking to enroll your kids in camp, you might want to hurry and register at astronaut.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.