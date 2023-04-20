Brightening Skies, Still Cool Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering clouds early this morning will give way to brightening skies as high pressure builds into the region. Overall, we’ll see a nice day today with skies turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs will remain cool with readings in the mid-40s to near 50° north and mainly low 50s elsewhere. and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A warm front will approach the area tonight, pushing some clouds into the region as the night progresses. Expect skies to turn partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-30s for most locales.

With the warm front situated to our south and west, it looks like we’ll see a little bit of cloudiness across the state Friday with skies averaging a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs mainly in the 50s. It looks like the atmosphere is going to get into a bit of a traffic jam this weekend, or a “blocking pattern” as we call it which will help to keep us dry for the start of the weekend Saturday. Saturday looks like it will be a good day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure will slowly push towards the area Sunday, bringing us increasing shower chances later in the day. The first half of Sunday looks dry with showers pushing west to east across the state during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Sunday will be near 50° along the coast and 50s inland. It looks like wet weather is on the way for the start of our work week.

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 45°-55°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 28°-35°. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 50°-58°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 50° along the coast, 50s inland.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 50° along the coast, 50s inland.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

