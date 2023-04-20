Boden Gerry gearing up for Olympic path in Carrabassett Valley

He’s the highest-ranked 17-year-old Snowboard Cross athlete in the world
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - Boden Gerry first snowboarded when he was four, then competed in a Sugarloaf banked slalom when he was seven. He knew his snowboarding dream then.

He's the highest-ranked 17-year-old Snowboard Cross athlete in the world

“Growing up watching the Olympics, and specifically Seth Wescott, I had my heart set that that was what I wanted to do. Seeing him do so well being from CVA and this area, it gave me some inspiration. It gave me a lot of hope. That’s really when I sat down and thought ‘I’m going to win the Olympics someday,’” said Gerry.

He’s the highest-ranked 17-year-old Snowboard Cross athlete in the world, putting him on the fast track to the U.S. Development Team and Junior Olympics.

“It definitely does help you though, because if somebody decides not to do a World Cup, you can possibly get that spot. From there, you can score a lot of points to get to the B team or the A team and possibly get to the Olympic team,” said Gerry.

Gerry shined against World Cup riders with a fourth-place finish at the Italian National Championships.

“That was a crazy experience. I was right there with them, probably a board length behind. That’s a pretty big step for me to be that fast,” said Gerry.

He’s showing flashes of what his future may hold.

“That’s definitely the end goal is to go on the U.S. team and race at the Olympics. That’s been my dream since I was about seven years old,” said Gerry.

Gerry has six International Ski Federation podium finishes with three golds, two silvers, and one bronze.

He plans to go to Colorado’s International Snowboard Training Center after he’s done at CVA.

He thanked his parents, coaches, and sponsors for their support as he’s worked to get where he is today.

