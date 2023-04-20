Bangor Humane Society seeks food, blanket donations

Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Humane Society is putting out a call for help.

The shelter has seen an uptick in volume, including strays, kittens and dozens of dogs.

With all the extra mouths to feed, they say they’re running very low on canned cat food.

They’re also looking for more blankets for their puppies.

There is an Amazon Wishlist on the Bangor Humane Society Facebook page.

You can ship items directly to them, or drop them off at the shelter Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Police lights
Police need help identifying Pittsfield hit and run suspect
The 13th annual Research and Scholarship Day took place at the Gracie Theatre on campus.
Husson University highlights significant research done by students & staff
Healthy Living
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Sustainability in healthcare
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Bangor announces grand reopening date
GreenLife Dispensary
GreenLife Recreational Dispensary holds grand opening