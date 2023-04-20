Bangor Humane Society seeks food, blanket donations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Humane Society is putting out a call for help.

The shelter has seen an uptick in volume, including strays, kittens and dozens of dogs.

With all the extra mouths to feed, they say they’re running very low on canned cat food.

They’re also looking for more blankets for their puppies.

There is an Amazon Wishlist on the Bangor Humane Society Facebook page.

You can ship items directly to them, or drop them off at the shelter Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

