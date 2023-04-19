“We are forever in his debt”: Active Maine K9 dies

An active-duty K9 with the South Portland Police Department has died. Police announced on Tuesday that Trigger died after living with cancer.(South Portland Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An active-duty K9 with the South Portland Police Department has died.

Police announced on Tuesday that Trigger died after living with cancer.

Trigger’s handler, Lt. Kevin Theriault, recently learned that Trigger had been diagnosed with cancer and says he became increasingly uncomfortable. Police say after talking with a veterinarian, they had to make the difficult decision to end Trigger’s suffering.

Police said Trigger worked for ten years to help keep South Portland safe. He was described as exceptionally protective, a devoted part of the police team, a member of Theriault’s family and a guardian at home.

Police said the list of Trigger’s accomplishments, including arrests, tracking of lost individuals, and seizures of drugs and weapons, was too long to write out.

South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said that Trigger’s reputation in the state of Maine is legendary, adding, “We are forever in his debt and will never forget his loyalty, courage, and intelligence.”

We are sad to announce the death of active K9 Trigger. Trigger’s handler, Lt. Kevin Theriault, recently received the...

Posted by South Portland (Maine) Police Department on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

