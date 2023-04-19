UMaine announced 2023 commencement speakers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mark your calendars if you have a Black Bear from UMaine graduating this spring because the 2023 commencement speakers have been announced.

Alumna and retired U.S. ambassador Anne Hall will address the two undergraduate ceremonies and Suzanne Ortega will address the graduate school commencement.

Ortega is the president of the council of graduate schools and Hall has made many accomplishments herself including leadership roles as deputy chief of mission and consul general of the U.S. consulate general in Poland.

The graduate school ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. on May 5, and the undergraduate ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 6.

