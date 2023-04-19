State Police to hold press conference regarding shootings in Bowdoin, Yarmouth

34-year-old Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin has been charged with the murder of all four victims found...
34-year-old Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin has been charged with the murder of all four victims found inside an Augusta Road home.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Police are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Augusta to provide more details about Tuesday’s shootings in Bowdoin and Yarmouth.

Tuesday night, police arrested Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin, for the murders of four people at a home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin.

Eaton has been charged with the murder of all four victims found inside the Bowdoin home.

At this point, Eaton has not been charged with the shootings on I-295 in Yarmouth that left three people injured.

Eaton will make his first court appearance later this week.

State Records show Eaton’s past convictions include aggravated assault that would have prevented gun possession.

Eaton was charged over the past decade with more than a half-dozen crimes and served an eight-month sentence last year for assault, according to state records.

We’re learning Wednesday that Eaton was just released from Maine Correctional Center last Friday.

WABI will stream the press conference live on our website and Facebook page.

