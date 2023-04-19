Orono man to pay $228,000+ to settle COVID fraud allegations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man has agreed to pay nearly $230,000 to settle allegations of fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief funds.

The U.S. filed a complaint against Jacob Hennie in United States District Court in April.

The complaint alleged Hennie falsely claimed he owned a business in July 2020 to receive a COVID-19 Economic Injury and Disaster Loan Emergency Advance.

In 2021, it said he obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans that totaled just under $40,000.

The False Claims Act provides he is liable for three times the amount of damages plus a civil penalty for each violation.

