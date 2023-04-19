Old Town PD accepting food donations in exchange for parking tickets

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -The Old Town Police Department is offering a win-win solution for anyone who may have received a recent parking ticket.

You can get that ticket off your record by donating ten dollars worth of non-perishable food.

Considering parking tickets normally cost $20, it’s a good deal, too.

The donations benefit local food banks, schools, and churches.

Police say the promotion began a few years ago, and it’s something that represents the best of the Old Town community.

”We think it’s a good idea to help people out,” Sgt. Ryan Bailey of the Old Town Police Dept. said. “We understand $20 isn’t a lot of money, but for some folks, that can be difficult.”

“We need to find a balance between making sure that we’re still enforcing parking issues, but cutting people a break in the sense of allowing them to bring in non-perishable food items, and helping someone out in the process.”

You can drop off donations at the Police Department on Brunswick Street from 7-3:30, or at City Hall on Main Street from 7-5 on weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Former UMaine coach Teevens has leg amputated after bike crash
Former UMaine coach Teevens has leg amputated after bike crash
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295
Statement on Maine Shootings
Legislative Republicans issue statement following shootings
Maine gun safety caucus reacts
Maine Gun Safety Caucus reacts to Tuesdays shootings