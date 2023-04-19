Old Town PD accepting food donations in exchange for parking tickets

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -The Old Town Police Department is offering a win-win solution for anyone who may have received a recent parking ticket.

You can get that ticket off your record by donating ten dollars worth of non-perishable food.

Considering parking tickets normally cost $20, it’s a good deal, too.

The donations benefit local food banks, schools, and churches.

Police say the promotion began a few years ago, and it’s something that represents the best of the Old Town community.

”We think it’s a good idea to help people out,” Sgt. Ryan Bailey of the Old Town Police Dept. said. “We understand $20 isn’t a lot of money, but for some folks, that can be difficult.”

“We need to find a balance between making sure that we’re still enforcing parking issues, but cutting people a break in the sense of allowing them to bring in non-perishable food items, and helping someone out in the process.”

You can drop off donations at the Police Department on Brunswick Street from 7-3:30, or at City Hall on Main Street from 7-5 on weekdays.

