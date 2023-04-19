Natalie Whitten breaks Husson single-season women’s lacrosse assist record

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson’s Natalie Whitten broke the Eagles’ women’s lacrosse single-season assists record with her 29th helper in Sunday’s 17-1 win over NVU-Lyndon.

Her 29th assist broke a record that stood since 2010 (WABI)

The Maranacook graduate set the mark as just a sophomore after leading the Eagles with eight assists in her freshman season.

She’s glad to help set up her teammates.

“It’s great that we’re putting points up on the board. I’m so happy for everyone else when it gets them goals. I think it’s great. I wasn’t really paying that much attention, but now looking back, it’s awesome. It’s a great accomplishment for me, but it’s one of those things that I couldn’t have done without my teammates,” said Whitten, sophomore attack.

The record was previously set by Husson Sports Hall of Famer Shelby Bradford in 2010.

The Eagles are back in action with a trip to Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday at 4 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season at SUNY Poly at Noon the next day.

