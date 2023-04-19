More Clouds, Isolated Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level disturbance will cross the state today. This will help to keep us under plenty of clouds today along with the chance for a few showers. Our shower activity for today looks lesser, and more isolated, than the past couple of days. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s, coolest across the north. Skies will gradually clear out tonight as the upper-level disturbance exits and a ridge of high pressure begins to nose its way into New England. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

A ridge of high pressure will build in for our Thursday bringing us a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. More clouds will move in for Friday as a warm front approaches but overall it looks like another good day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. It looks like the atmosphere is going to get into a bit of a traffic jam this weekend, or a “blocking pattern” as we call it which will help to keep us dry for the start of the weekend Saturday. We’ll still see plenty of clouds but it’s expected to remain dry with highs in the 50s to near 60°. This blocking pattern should keep us dry at least through the first half of Sunday with rain chances increasing from west to east across the state Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60°.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Some breaks of sun possible. Isolated showers possible. Highs between 43°-53°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 28°-36°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 47°-57°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50° along the coast, 50s inland.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 50° along the coast, 50s inland.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.