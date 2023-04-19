Man charged with Bowdoin murders released from jail days prior

BOWDOIN, Maine (WMTW) - We are learning more about the man arrested and charged with the murder of four people in Bowdoin.

Police arrested 34-year-old Joseph Eaton after the discovery of four bodies inside a home on Augusta Road on Tuesday.

That investigation was later linked to the eruption of gunfire on I-295 in Yarmouth, injuring three drivers. Though the two investigations are linked, police have not charged Eaton in the interstate shooting.

Eaton’s criminal history dates back to 2008, in Kansas. His case files note he had been charged for the burglary of a home in 2008, sentenced in 2009, then released in 2010.

In May 2018, the 34-year-old from Bowdoin was sentenced to three years in jail on three counts of aggravated assault on a first responder in Nassau County, Florida.

He would later be released on Feb. 15, 2021.

Less than a month later, Eaton was sentenced for an assault in Maine. That sentencing took place on March 1, 2021.

He was released from the Maine Correctional Center on April 14 of this year, four days before bodies were discovered in a home in Bowdoin.

Maine’s Total Coverage is working to learn more on the details of his previous convictions.

