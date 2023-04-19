Man charged with Bowdoin murders released from jail days prior

Augusta Road in Bowdoin
Augusta Road in Bowdoin(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWDOIN, Maine (WMTW) - We are learning more about the man arrested and charged with the murder of four people in Bowdoin.

Police arrested 34-year-old Joseph Eaton after the discovery of four bodies inside a home on Augusta Road on Tuesday.

That investigation was later linked to the eruption of gunfire on I-295 in Yarmouth, injuring three drivers. Though the two investigations are linked, police have not charged Eaton in the interstate shooting.

Eaton’s criminal history dates back to 2008, in Kansas. His case files note he had been charged for the burglary of a home in 2008, sentenced in 2009, then released in 2010.

In May 2018, the 34-year-old from Bowdoin was sentenced to three years in jail on three counts of aggravated assault on a first responder in Nassau County, Florida.

He would later be released on Feb. 15, 2021.

Less than a month later, Eaton was sentenced for an assault in Maine. That sentencing took place on March 1, 2021.

He was released from the Maine Correctional Center on April 14 of this year, four days before bodies were discovered in a home in Bowdoin.

Maine’s Total Coverage is working to learn more on the details of his previous convictions.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

34-year-old Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin has been charged with the murder of all four victims found...
State Police to hold press conference regarding shootings in Bowdoin, Yarmouth
Incident in Yarmouth
Records: Maine shooting suspect couldn’t legally own guns
An active-duty K9 with the South Portland Police Department has died. Police announced on...
“We are forever in his debt”: Active Maine K9 dies
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Governor Janet Mills shocked, deeply saddened following interstate shooting, Bowdoin deaths