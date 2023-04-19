Maine USDA highlights action taken from Rural Energy for America Program

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - A gathering was held at Stanley Subaru in Trenton to highlight actions being taken to expand the access of renewable energy to rural businesses in Maine.

Stanley Subaru received a Rural Energy for America Program grant back in 2021.

The funds allowed them to install over 300 solar panels so the dealership can run on solar energy.

“We wanted very much to be a sustainable business long term, and we wanted to be kind to the environment for our own kids and for our grandkids, and Subaru is a great bellwether in the auto industry to that regard. So, it was a really good fit. We wanted to do what our part, so to speak,” said owner of Stanley Subaru Mark Politte.

The Rural Energy for America Program helps agricultural producers and small rural businesses make improvements to their energy efficiency.

Wednesday’s gathering also saw the announcement of a grant to Guini Ridge Farm.

“As a farmer, you’re tied to your land and sustainability and caring for your property, your environment is really important. So, this is going to help us in doing that in a larger picture from a climate change perspective, but also provide us the energy that we need to continue to do our operations because things continue to grow and expense. And whatever we can do to help reduce that over time, it’s going to be well worth it,” said Wendy Reinemann of Guini Ridge Farm.

The USDA encourages people to apply for the grant even if they’re unsure at first.

“And we’re not asking anyone to take a handout. We’re asking people to actually avail themselves of the dollars that they have already set aside and to use them to benefit their businesses, their communities. People come to us for this program in particular for all different reasons, right? We have farmers who want to make this a part of their natural resource conservation plan. We have business owners who actually just want to see a reduction in their utility bill. We have folks who come to us because this is a national security issue when we talk about domestic energy production,” said USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson.

“It doesn’t matter why you’re coming to drink from this well. This is your well actually. You have already invested in putting your tax money here, this is already a space where through years of work, you have invested,” Hampson said.

