Maine Gun Safety Caucus reacts to Tuesdays shootings

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The House leader of the Maine Legislature’s Gun Safety Caucus reacted Wednesday to the shootings in Bowdoin and Yarmouth and called for action when it comes to laws in Maine.

Representative Vicki Doudera of Camden says the caucus is grieving with those affected and supports the responders.

Doudera also said it is time for action saying quote, “We should also take a hard look at whether our laws are adequate to protect both the public and law enforcement by keeping guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.