A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US

The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened Tuesday in Bowdoin, Maine, where four people were killed in a home and three others were wounded by gunfire on a busy highway in a neighboring community. An inmate released a few days earlier from a Maine prison was charged with the killings.

The shooting is the 17th mass killing of the year in the U.S. in which four or more people were killed other than the perpetrator, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Other notable episodes of gun violence in the past year:

DADEVILLE, ALABAMA

Four young people died and 32 others were wounded by gunfire at a girl’s Sweet Sixteen birthday party in Dadeville on April 15. Police arrested two teenagers on murder charges.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

An employee of the Old National Bank in Louisville killed five people and wounded eight others inside the bank with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle while livestreaming the attack on April 10. Police fatally shot the gunman.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Three students and three adults were killed inside The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The suspect, a former student, was killed by police.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA

A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of workplace violence at two Northern California mushroom farms on Jan. 23. A suspect is facing charges.

MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA

A 72-year-old man killed 11 and wounded nine in a shooting at a Lunar New Year dance in Monterey Park on Jan. 21. The suspect later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA

The manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six and wounded six during an employee meeting on Nov. 22, 2022. Police say the suspect shot himself.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO

Five people were killed and 17 wounded when a 22-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. The suspect, who was subdued by patrons, is awaiting trial.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA

A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed five people and wounded two more in a shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13. The suspect eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS

Seven people were killed and at least 30 wounded when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade on July 4 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. A suspect is awaiting trial.

PHILADELPHIA

Three people died and 11 others were wounded June 4 on a Philadelphia busy block during a melee that began with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire. Two men are in custody in two of the deaths; other people have also been arrested in connection with the melee.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

A gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office June 1. The shooter killed himself as police arrived.

UVALDE, TEXAS

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. More than 15 other people were wounded. Law enforcement killed the attacker.

LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA

One person was killed and five others wounded on May 15 after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners in Southern California. Authorities have said the gunman was motivated by hatred for Taiwan. He has been charged with murder and other counts.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK

A white supremacist opened fire on May 14 at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and wounding others. The shooter pleaded guilty to murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.