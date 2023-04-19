Legislative Republicans issue statement following shootings

Statement on Maine Shootings
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Legislative Republicans issued a statement Wednesday.

They thanked first responders and the local communities for pulling together in trying times.

They went on to say:

“As authorities seek answers as to why this happened, the question of how this happened is just as important. Current federal and state laws should never have allowed a person with an extensive criminal history to obtain the firearm he used to commit these heinous acts. We look forward to our excellent law enforcement personnel providing us with answers.”

