Healthcare industry urges need to adapt to aging population

Maine (WABI) - There are more people over the age of 65 in our country now than ever before, according to Census Bureau data, and Maine is leading the way.

Experts in the health care industry say there’s an urgent need to adapt to what this group needs as life after 65 has changed over the last few decades.

People are more active, engaged in their health, and working longer.

In many ways, the future starts in Maine.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than one in five Americans, about 20%, will be 65 or older by 2030.

But in Maine, we’re already there as the oldest state in the nation.

Almost 22% of Mainers are 65 or older.

