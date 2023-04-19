Governor Janet Mills shocked, deeply saddened following interstate shooting, Bowdoin deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The governor of Maine has spoken out following the discovery of four bodies in Bowdoin and a connected shooting on the interstate.

Gov. Janet Mills took to Twitter on Tuesday to say she is shocked and deeply saddened by the incidents.

Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened -- acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core. https://t.co/YTo0oMsyg1 — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) April 18, 2023

The governor continues, adding her thoughts are with families, friends and loved ones of those impacted by the tragedy: “I am praying for the quick recovery of those who are hospitalized.”

In a final tweet, Mills adds: “There is still much to learn, but I’m grateful to the quick response of State, county, and local law enforcement to protect Maine people.”

Officials were called to a home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin in the morning hours on Tuesday. When they arrived, they discovered four people dead inside.

Shortly after the discovery, police say they began getting reports of gunfire on I-295 in Yarmouth.

In total, three drivers were shot while heading southbound. All were hospitalized, and one remains in critical condition.

At the scene, a vehicle was spotted with apparent bullet holes through the windshield as officers in tactical gear made their way into the woods.

A person was detained and is being interviewed. The identity of that person and the victims of both incidents have not been released.

