Gov. Mills donates inaugural funds to nonprofits supporting Maine youth

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills decided to donate the last bit of the inaugural funds to three nonprofits supporting Maine youth.

The Mitchell Institute focuses on Maine students having the opportunity to experience higher education without being denied for financial reasons.

The Olympia Snowe Womens Leadership Institute raises confidence and aspirations for high school girls.

And Camp Susan Curtis encourages Maine children facing hardships to build confidence and make meaningful connections while immersed in the outdoors.

Each nonprofit will receive $10,500 each.

Governor Mills said from day one the success and wellbeing of Maine’s kids have been at the heart of my administration.

Former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, former U.S. Senator Olympia Snow and former governor Curtis all extended their gratitude for the funds.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.