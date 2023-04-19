Family friend speaks out following Bowdoin killings

Flowers outside the home in Bowdoin where police discovered 4 bodies Tuesday.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWDOIN, Maine (WABI) - “Some of the nicest people have lost their lives.”

Those are the words from a close family-friend of one of the victims of Tuesday’s tragic shootings.

Liz Walker-Feeny tells us her mother has been best friends with Patricia Eger for more than 21 years.

She spoke to us in a phone interview Wednesday and says from what she knows about the situation, this is a result of a major misstep within the judicial system.

”I don’t know, I think that this is more of a judicial system issue than it is gun rights. This has nothing to do with gun rights. It has everything to do with the judicial system should have never released him into the public. They they released a threat into the public...and look what happened,” said Walker-Feeny.

Walker-Feeny says she is praying for the other victims including 25-year-old Paige Halsey of Bowdinham.

She says she knows her friend, Patricia, would have wanted everyone to focus their energy on her.

Skies Clearing Overnight