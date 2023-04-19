Chilly Overnight, Sunshine Returns Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to wrap in clouds and isolated showers that will last through the early evening. High pressure will begin to pass to our south overnight and this will help to clear most of the cloud cover out. Lows will once again be on the cooler side with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s north to the low to mid 30s from the foothills towards the coast.

A chilly start to Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine thanks to the high-pressure system that will move into the Gulf of Maine. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the mountains with the rest of the region expecting temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Another chilly night is on the way Thursday into Friday as skies remain mostly clear, and temperatures will be on either side of freezing.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday as high pressure moves to our east/northeast. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day ahead of an approaching low.

This low will run into the backside of the exiting high pressure that will remain parked to our northeast. This will protect us for much of the weekend and will hold off any rain showers until Sunday afternoon. There will be plenty of cloud cover though. Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and low 60s. Overcast skies on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s & 60s. Showers will arrive in the afternoon and will linger through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will take a hit to start off next week as below seasonable highs in the 40s & 50s are expected.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers ending. Skies clearing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds picking up for western Maine.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with areas of rain later in the day. Highs mostly in the 50s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

