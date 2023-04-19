Belfast nursing and rehabilitation community closing

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A nursing and rehabilitation community in Belfast is closing.

According to the Republican Journal, the owners announced Tuesday The Commons at Tall Pines skilled nursing facility will close June 18.

They say in a release from North County Associates that all of their facilities have had difficulties hiring enough staff and have had to rely on agency staffing.

They say this has been costly and not in line with the reimbursement the facility receives from the state and federal government.

The paper reported the release said this situation ultimately became unsustainable for Tall Pines.

The facility at 34 Martin Lane began operations in 1986.

