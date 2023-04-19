Belfast nursing and rehabilitation community closing

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A nursing and rehabilitation community in Belfast is closing.

According to the Republican Journal, the owners announced Tuesday The Commons at Tall Pines skilled nursing facility will close June 18.

They say in a release from North County Associates that all of their facilities have had difficulties hiring enough staff and have had to rely on agency staffing.

They say this has been costly and not in line with the reimbursement the facility receives from the state and federal government.

The paper reported the release said this situation ultimately became unsustainable for Tall Pines.

The facility at 34 Martin Lane began operations in 1986.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Mental Health Day bracelets
‘Positive Action Team’ at Dexter high prioritize mental health
New technology gives Maine heart failure patients more freedom
New technology gives Maine heart failure patients more freedom
Maine State House
Gov. Janet Mills introduces bill to expand abortion rights in Maine
WellNurse Room
One partnership is working to bring more nurses into the field