Baxter State Park appoints new leader

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -The Baxter State Park Authority has a new leader.

Kevin Adam is the next Park Director after three years as a District Law Enforcement Ranger at the park.

Adam began his career with the Maine Warden Service, where he retired as a Lieutenant in Greenville after 28 years.

A Unity College graduate, Adam called it a tremendous honor to uphold Governor Percival Baxter’s vision of a wilderness park through modern challenges.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.