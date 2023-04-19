Baxter State Park appoints new leader

Kevin Adam
Kevin Adam(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -The Baxter State Park Authority has a new leader.

Kevin Adam is the next Park Director after three years as a District Law Enforcement Ranger at the park.

Adam began his career with the Maine Warden Service, where he retired as a Lieutenant in Greenville after 28 years.

A Unity College graduate, Adam called it a tremendous honor to uphold Governor Percival Baxter’s vision of a wilderness park through modern challenges.

