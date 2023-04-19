4 dead in Bowdoin, 3 shot on I-295: Arrest made on murder charges

BOWDOIN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the man arrested Tuesday for the murder of four people in Bowdoin.

The investigation into those deaths is connected to a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

34-year-old Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin has been charged with the murder of all four victims found inside an Augusta Road home.

He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Officials were first called to the home Tuesday morning.

Shortly after, around 10:30 a.m., officials reported several vehicles struck by gunfire on I-295 near exits 15 and 17.

The interstate was shut down southbound as a large police presence descended upon the scene.

In total, three people were shot while driving along the highway.

One remains in critical condition.

The ramp to Exit 15 remains closed.

State police said investigators will continue working through the night.

There will be a press briefing Wednesday “later in the day.”

Eaton will make his first court appearance later in the week.

Governor Janet Mills posted on Twitter, in part - “I am shocked and deeply saddened – acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core.”

Mills also added her thoughts and prayers are with those affected and said she was grateful for the quick response of law enforcement.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said it is “among the deadliest mass shootings in our state’s history” and called for federal action on what she called the “out-of-control epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

