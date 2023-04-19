17th annual Skowpendous event to take place Friday

Skowpendous
Skowpendous(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - All of the fun outdoor activities are returning to the area and if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we may have an idea.

The 17th annual Skowpendous event in Skowhegan will be taking place this Friday.

Kick your weekend off to a great start by enjoying a free, family-friendly event at the municipal public parking lot in downtown Skowhegan.

Participants can enjoy a climbing wall, children-friendly music and a fire pit from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will be hot dogs, smores, a darlings ice cream truck and more for the kids.

The event is hosted by the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program and they expressed their excitement about bringing this fun event back to the community with no cost.

