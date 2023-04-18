Travis Mills awarded for charitable efforts by Maine Association of Police

(WABI) - A U.S. Army veteran renowned for his charitable work throughout Maine received a pair of prestigious honors from the Maine Association of Police.

Travis Mills and his wife Kelsey opened the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat in Rome in 2017.

The nonprofit provides post-9/11 veterans injured in active duty, their families and law enforcement with adaptive activities.

Mills lost portions of both his arms and legs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

He recently received the William B. Troubh Leadership Award, one of the association’s top honors, for his work with recalibrated veterans.

Troubh’s widow, Nancy, presented the award to Mills.

“Your compassion and your gratitude - that hit me. Your joy in life, your love of family, your resilience, your toughness - it took all of that to be the person I know you are.”Mills was named an honorary lifetime member of the Association of Police, and received a badge.

