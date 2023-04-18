WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - When you see the orange cones on the roadway and the ‘work ahead’ signs, it is a sign for you to slow down. Not only for your safety, but for the workers who consider these worksites their office.

“A normal work environment could be an office setting, could be a retail store. For our construction staff, our contractors, and turnpike staff and Maine Department of Transportation staff, our office is the roadway,” said Sean Smith, with Maine DOT

National Work Zone Awareness Week has been observed for more than two decades, urging drivers to do their part.

Smith is a Senior Project Manager with Maine D-O-T. He says every second counts.

“At interstate speeds, that second could be the difference between being in the lane where you are supposed to be or hitting a barrel or hitting a worker,” he said.

“Imagine being a worker, working from just a few feet from that kind of traffic. coupled with distracted driving, it is a deadly combination,” Peter Merfeld with Maine Turnpike Authority said.

It is not just on interstates or highways, but everywhere on the road where there is construction happening, year-round.

“All of the workers out here, they are, they are family, and this is their profession, and this is what we make our living on and we expect to go home at the end of our shift,” Smith said.

That was not the case for one of Maine’s workers who tragically lost their life in a work zone due to a distracted driver in 2017.

Smith says people need to pay attention and follow the speed limits.

“That is one of the key components to any work zone is actually getting the speeds under control, slow down and expect the unexpected,” Smith said.

He said he is thankful the State is doing better than others when it comes to work zone safety and says we need to keep it that way.

“Generally, we are lucky because we do have safe work zones, even though we have our minor accidents, we are not as high as some of the larger states as far as really terrible accidents,” Smith said.

