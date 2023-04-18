Showers End This Evening. Drier Conditions Through The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to our northwest will continue to spin in clouds and scattered showers until sunset. There will also be some wet flakes mixing in with the showers for locations in the mountains. After sunset, only isolated showers will remain, and skies will partially clear overnight. It will be chilly as lows will range from the low 30s over the north to closer to 40° towards the coast. There will be the chance for areas of frost over the far north. Patchy fog will also be possible.

By Wednesday, there will be some clouds in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. A much drier day should be expected. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s closer to I-95. High pressure will build in later in the day helping to clear clouds out and will lead to more sunshine for Thursday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs that will reach the 50s and low 60s. Expect more clouds by Friday and it will still be mild with temperatures in the 50s & 60s.

An approaching system for the weekend does appear to be delayed due to an exiting high-pressure system. This high will keep the rain at bay at least until later in the day on Sunday and the rain will continue into the start of next week. For now, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies both Saturday & Sunday. Highs on both days will reach the 50s and low 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers ending, and skies will partially clear. Lows will range from 30° to 40° and there will be areas of patchy fog. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing sunshine through the day. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Westerly wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds picking up for western Maine.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with areas of rain later in the day. Highs mostly in the 50s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy.

