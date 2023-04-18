Scattered Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, at the surface and aloft, will be spinning across Southern Quebec today. A disturbance wrapping around the low is forecast to cross the state during the day. This will bring us a chance for some scattered showers. Scattered showers are expected to develop over northern and western parts of the state by mid-late morning then shift eastward across the rest of the state during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the 50s. Showers will taper off early tonight as the disturbance exits the state. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the night with lows dropping back to the mid and upper 30s.

The upper low will cross through the area Wednesday. This will continue to bring us a chance of showers Wednesday although the shower activity looks lesser and more isolated. Overall, a drier day is expected Wednesday. There will still be plenty of clouds Wednesday too with a chance for some breaks of sunshine developing. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s, coolest across the north. A ridge of high pressure will build in for Thursday bringing us a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60°. More clouds will move in for Friday but at this point it looks like a dry day. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s. It looks like the atmosphere is going to get into a bit of a traffic jam this weekend, or a “blocking pattern” as we call it which will help to keep us dry for the start of the weekend Saturday. We’ll still see plenty of clouds but it’s expected to remain dry with highs in the 50s. This blocking pattern may keep us dry Sunday and Monday too.

Today: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Highs between 51°-59°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers ending early then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sun possible. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50° along the coast, 50s inland.

