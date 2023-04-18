River City Athletics plans new sports complex

The overall project will cost roughly $7.5 million
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - River City Community Sports Complex is set to break ground on a 25-acre site by the Connectivity Works building in Holden by mid-late July pending permit approval.

The overall project will cost roughly $7.5 million
The overall project will cost roughly $7.5 million(WABI/MJ Ball)

The River City Athletics nonprofit’s vision provides more space for local athletes to train.

The footprint of the new dome spans 80,000 sq. ft. and a 70 ft. A-frame height compared to River City’s Fields4Kids location in Bangor at 12,500 sq. ft. and a height of 36 ft.

“We’re basically booked here from October, 3-11 p.m., until mid-June. Mud season is just about to hit. All the teams want to get outside, so there’s just not enough space in this area,” said MJ Ball, Fields4Kids founder.

Ball believes the new dome is set to open by the end of the year with outdoor facilities to follow in March or April 2024.

The overall project will cost roughly $7.5 million.

$2 million has been raised with commercial lending set.

River City is continuing to look for name sponsors throughout the complex.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Saturday’s spring game kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Alfond Stadium
Maine football prepares for spring game
“I hoped for 2:37 or 2:38, and I did 2:36, so I hit beyond what I wanted.”
Penquis Valley graduate competes in Boston Marathon
Sebec Canoe and Kayak Race set for May 13
Racers will navigate a roughly six-mile wilderness course from Sebec Village Reading Room to...
Sebec Canoe and Kayak Race set for May 13