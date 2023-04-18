River City Athletics plans new sports complex

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - River City Community Sports Complex is set to break ground on a 25-acre site by the Connectivity Works building in Holden by mid-late July pending permit approval.

The overall project will cost roughly $7.5 million (WABI/MJ Ball)

The River City Athletics nonprofit’s vision provides more space for local athletes to train.

The footprint of the new dome spans 80,000 sq. ft. and a 70 ft. A-frame height compared to River City’s Fields4Kids location in Bangor at 12,500 sq. ft. and a height of 36 ft.

“We’re basically booked here from October, 3-11 p.m., until mid-June. Mud season is just about to hit. All the teams want to get outside, so there’s just not enough space in this area,” said MJ Ball, Fields4Kids founder.

Ball believes the new dome is set to open by the end of the year with outdoor facilities to follow in March or April 2024.

The overall project will cost roughly $7.5 million.

$2 million has been raised with commercial lending set.

River City is continuing to look for name sponsors throughout the complex.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.