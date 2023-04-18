Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - The loved ones of a 10-year-old boy who died suddenly after a fight at a California trampoline park are demanding answers in the case.

Family and friends of 10-year-old Anthony Duran made a plea for answers Monday after gathering at the Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in Merced, California. Police said the boy died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident Thursday at the trampoline park.

Witnesses saw the 10-year-old boy playing basketball with other children when he and one child got into a brief fight. Anthony collapsed, and the other child ran away. Bystanders performed CPR on Anthony until first responders could arrive and take over. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident at a trampoline park. He collapsed after a brief fight with another child, according to witnesses. (Source: GoFundMe)

Loved ones are left waiting for answers, as detectives work with the Merced County Coroner’s Office to determine Anthony’s cause of death.

“He played football. He was in boxing. He just finished basketball. He had no health problems,” said family friend Nellie Barragan. “That’s what they’re saying is that maybe it was a medical condition. It was not.”

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video, and they have taken statements from 35 people who were at the scene at the time. Detectives also say the other child involved in the fight has been identified, and they have been in contact with the parents throughout the investigation.

Police are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Loved ones say Anthony’s mother is a nurse and plans to donate her son’s organs. A GoFundMe set up to raise money for the 10-year-old’s funeral has received more than $17,000 in donations.

