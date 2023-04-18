Ongoing investigation in Bowdoin confirmed by Sagadahoc County deputies

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWDOIN, Maine (WMTW - The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is an ongoing investigation in Bowdoin.

Though they would not specify if there was an active scene, deputies say there is no danger to the public.

Officials would not give a location of the investigation or reveal details on the nature of the incident.

Our media partner, WMTW, is working to get the latest developments and have a crew headed to the area.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Incident in Yarmouth
People hospitalized after shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth; 1 detained, 1 sought
Jason Reaviel
Bangor man arrested following Center Street incident
Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell speaks during an interview at Queen's University in Belfast,...
Peacemaker George Mitchell makes poignant Belfast return