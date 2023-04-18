Ongoing investigation in Bowdoin confirmed by Sagadahoc County deputies

BOWDOIN, Maine (WMTW - The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is an ongoing investigation in Bowdoin.

Though they would not specify if there was an active scene, deputies say there is no danger to the public.

Officials would not give a location of the investigation or reveal details on the nature of the incident.

Our media partner, WMTW, is working to get the latest developments and have a crew headed to the area.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.