No more Sea Goddess: Maine Lobster Fest event goes gender-neutral

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Lobster Festival has announced a change to its coronation event.

Historically known as the “Sea Goddess Coronation,” the event will now be opening up participation to anyone ages 16-22.

Organizers say the new title for the representative will be “Maine Lobster Festival Delegate,” and applicants can include anyone “who is passionate about being an advocate for Maine’s lobster industry, regardless of gender.”

Festival directors surveyed the local community and students, and the feedback showed overwhelming support for updating and expand the tradition to allow more young people to participate.

They are also increasing the prize money.

The event will also include updates on the #SaveMaineLobsterman campaign, and all the contestants will share their ideas on how they can support the Maine Lobster Festival and the lobster industry.

The first Maine Lobster Festival Delegate will be chosen on the opening night of the festival on August 2, 2023 along with a Miss/Mr. Congeniality.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $2,00, the runner-up will receive $1,000, and Miss/Mr. Congeniality will receive $500.

All participants will receive a $100 donation to be given to the local non-profit of their choice.

The application deadline is June 30, 2023.

You can find the application and full guidelines for the event here.

