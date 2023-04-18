Maine football prepares for spring game

Saturday’s spring game kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Alfond Stadium
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s the final week of spring practice for the Maine football team.

Saturday’s spring game kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Alfond Stadium
Saturday’s spring game kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Alfond Stadium(WABI)

The team has been turning up the intensity as the offseason continues, culminating in the Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game this weekend.

The Black Bears have been capitalizing on their chances to improve since March 24.

“We want to be the most physical team in the country. We have to be. To do that, you have to practice that way. You can’t just turn it on on Saturdays. You have to have physical, thudded practices. We’ve got to tackle, block, and break tackles. That’s been the focus of the spring is those fundamentals,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

“We’re fired up for every practice. We only get 15 opportunities out here in the spring, so every opportunity has us fired up. Obviously, we’re excited for the spring game coming up this Saturday, but we’re also fired up for every time we come out here,” said Derek Robertson, senior quarterback.

Saturday’s spring game kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Alfond Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

The overall project will cost roughly $7.5 million
River City Athletics plans new sports complex
“I hoped for 2:37 or 2:38, and I did 2:36, so I hit beyond what I wanted.”
Penquis Valley graduate competes in Boston Marathon
Sebec Canoe and Kayak Race set for May 13
Racers will navigate a roughly six-mile wilderness course from Sebec Village Reading Room to...
Sebec Canoe and Kayak Race set for May 13