Maine football prepares for spring game

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s the final week of spring practice for the Maine football team.

The team has been turning up the intensity as the offseason continues, culminating in the Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game this weekend.

The Black Bears have been capitalizing on their chances to improve since March 24.

“We want to be the most physical team in the country. We have to be. To do that, you have to practice that way. You can’t just turn it on on Saturdays. You have to have physical, thudded practices. We’ve got to tackle, block, and break tackles. That’s been the focus of the spring is those fundamentals,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

“We’re fired up for every practice. We only get 15 opportunities out here in the spring, so every opportunity has us fired up. Obviously, we’re excited for the spring game coming up this Saturday, but we’re also fired up for every time we come out here,” said Derek Robertson, senior quarterback.

Saturday’s spring game kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Alfond Stadium.

