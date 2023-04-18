Longtime Bangor International Airport director resigning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After nearly three decades working for the City of Bangor, longtime airport director Tony Caruso is stepping down next month.

Caruso spent 27 years working for Bangor, including the last 11 as airport director.

His resignation is effective May 4.

While he can’t comment on his next destination, he says he is changing over to the private sector of the aviation industry and will remain local.

A search for his replacement is now underway.

Caruso says he has mixed emotions about leaving, but his next opportunity is one he couldn’t pass up.

When it comes to what he’ll miss the most, he says it’s the people.

”I’ve really never worked for a place where they do kind of take that and showcase to the world, you know, what Bangor is all about. From the Troop Greeters to our staff that greets all the airplanes here, like I said, I’m so proud to work with those folks, but also to be part of the rich history of Bangor,” Caruso said.

One of Caruso’s favorite days on the job came after the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

The Cup secretly flew into Bangor that summer and he was able to snap a picture with it.

He says with a smile that’s the one and only time he used his position to his personal advantage.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.