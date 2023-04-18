Lawmakers hear debates over ‘Right to Repair Electronics’ bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The debate over a bill that would allow Mainers the right to repair their own electronic devices was discussed during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Advocates and opponents spoke before a legislative committee.

Many professionals from the technology field, medical field, and farming industry voiced their concerns, and one common theme was safety.

While advocates assured lawmakers cyber security would not be a problem, other forms of safety were discussed such as repairing medical equipment or even farming equipment incorrectly, leading to a bad outcome.

The president and co-owner of Greenway equipment, Tyler Smith, appeared via Zoom for the public hearing opposing the bill.

He made it clear, residents and businesses are open minded but want to ensure safety first.

“We have no problem with independent retailers fixing the equipment, and users, we have many of them,” said Smith. “We just feel that there’s someone that should not have access to it to keep people safe and operators safe.”

LD 1487 is still being debated among lawmakers.

The bill was introduced by State Senator Mike Tipping from Orono.

