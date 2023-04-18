Lawmakers hear debates over ‘Right to Repair Electronics’ bill

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The debate over a bill that would allow Mainers the right to repair their own electronic devices was discussed during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Advocates and opponents spoke before a legislative committee.

Many professionals from the technology field, medical field, and farming industry voiced their concerns, and one common theme was safety.

While advocates assured lawmakers cyber security would not be a problem, other forms of safety were discussed such as repairing medical equipment or even farming equipment incorrectly, leading to a bad outcome.

The president and co-owner of Greenway equipment, Tyler Smith, appeared via Zoom for the public hearing opposing the bill.

He made it clear, residents and businesses are open minded but want to ensure safety first.

“We have no problem with independent retailers fixing the equipment, and users, we have many of them,” said Smith. “We just feel that there’s someone that should not have access to it to keep people safe and operators safe.”

LD 1487 is still being debated among lawmakers.

The bill was introduced by State Senator Mike Tipping from Orono.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Cocktails To-Go bill approved by Maine Legistlature
Police alerted to letters sent to Maine lawmakers’ homes
Ex-candidate to be incarcerated after changing plea in child sex abuse images case