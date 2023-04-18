People hospitalized after shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth; 1 detained, 1 sought

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A number of people have been taken to a hospital after a shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth Tuesday.

Maine State Police say they are on the scene near exits 15 and 17/East Main Street.

According to authorities, one person has been seriously injured, but officials have not confirmed how many where taken to a hospital.

A person has been detained in relation to the incident while another is being sought. Law enforcement currently has K9 units searching the area for the possible second person.

Maine’s Total Coverage reporter Terry Stackhouse is on scene where two vehicles can be seen in front of a number of police cruisers. One of the vehicles appears to have multiple bullet holes in the front windshield.

It is unclear what those cars played in the police response. A staging area is being set up nearby.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the southbound side of I-295 is closed. Exit 17 is being used as a detour, but officials confirm they having vehicles get off earlier at Exit 20.

Yarmouth Police have recommended those in the community shelter in place.

Further details on what the incident is, have not been confirmed.

This story is developing.

