Elder fraud costs Maine victims millions of dollars, report finds

(WMTW) - A new report from the FBI looking at elder fraud in 2022 finds that victims in Maine lost $12.7 million to elder fraud scams last year. The FBI considers victims over the age of 60 years to fall in this category.

The report says there were 459 reported victims of elder fraud in Maine. Only Massachusetts and Connecticut had more in New England. That is an average cost of more than $27,000 per victim. That is actually lower than the national average of $35,000.

According to the FBI report, by far the most common type of elder fraud scam in the U.S. is related to tech support. Other big ones include claims of non-payment or non-delivery, personal data breaches and romance scams.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.