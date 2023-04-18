Driver accused in Turner crash that killed grandmother delivering presents arrested

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - A man who is wanted on multiple charges, including manslaughter, for a crash that killed a 79-year-old woman is now in custody.

South Portland police took 34-year-old Curtis R. Fogg of Windham into custody on Monday.

Officials first received an anonymous tip on Fogg’s whereabouts on Sunday, but authorities were unable to confirm his location.

On Monday, detectives and police continued to investigate, learning Fogg was most likely staying at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland with Joshua Hopkins of Westbrook.

Police say they spotted Fogg leave the hotel around 11:30 a.m. and walk through the parking lot, before he was taken into custody. His associate, Hopkins, was also taken into custody on drug charges after what authorities described as a brief struggle.

The crash in Turner involved three vehicles on Route 4, claiming the life of Carol Ivers of Fayette.

According to investigators, Fogg and another man, Jacob Diaz, were racing at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Diaz is accused of passing a semitrailer and crashing into Ivers’ car as she pulled onto Route 4 from Upper Road.

Diaz and a passenger were both thrown from their vehicle and hospitalized for their injuries.

Ivers, who was on her way to deliver Christmas gifts to her granddaughter in Brunswick, died at the scene.

Iver’s granddaughter, Sarah Cholewinski, spoke to Maine’s Total Coverage last week on Diaz’s court appearance. She said she has a mixture of feelings. “I’m happy. I’m sad. I’m elated that they have him, and he can’t do this to anyone else.”

Cholewinski has lobbied for traffic improvements in that area where her grandmother was killed, speaking with both state Senate President Troy Jackson and an engineer for the Maine Department of Transportation.

Cholewinski said they both assured her they are going to make changes on that stretch of road that include adding no passing signs, new stripping and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles an hour.

“If all of these changes on Route 4 can even just save one life, then I feel like we did our job,” Cholewinski said. “It’s worth it to me. Too many people have lost their families on that road, and it hurts, and I’m really, really hoping that this makes a difference.”

Fogg faces the following charges stemming from the crash:

Manslaughter

Operating after suspension- accident with death

Aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation- 1 prior

Reckless conduct

Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident - aggravated

Motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit

Following a search of the hotel room and car at the scene of Fogg’s arrest, more charges are expected to follow.

