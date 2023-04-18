Downeast Family YMCA opens new free-weight facility in Ellsworth

Downeast Family YMCA officially opened the new Darlings Chevrolet Strength Training Center
Downeast Family YMCA officially opened the new Darlings Chevrolet Strength Training Center
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The YMCA officially opened the new Darlings Chevrolet Strength Training Center in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. 

The new 28x56 square-foot facility features updated equipment to replace what was outdated, as well as new free-weight equipment the Y didn’t previously have.

“We just had the old, tired equipment and it was hard to make excuses after so many years of things just breaking and not being up to date,” said Fitness and Wellness Director Robin Clarke. “This is a dedicated space for heavy lifting. It was kind of one of the things we were lacking in the community.”

The Downeast Family YMCA has installed nearly two dozen new pieces of equipment overall, including all new cable machines in the original fitness area.

