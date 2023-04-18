Bangor Police seek information on decades-old investigation into baby’s death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a 28-year-old investigation into the death of Aisha Dickson.

Aisha was 8 months old when she was beaten to death in January of 1995.

Police say she was found unresponsive in her home on Bald Mountain Drive.

An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide.

The case remains unsolved.

Her parents at one time were suspects in the killing.

A grandmother who was also a suspect has since passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bangor Police at 947-7384.

