Bangor Police seek information on decades-old investigation into baby’s death

Aisha Dickson
Aisha Dickson(Bangor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a 28-year-old investigation into the death of Aisha Dickson.

Aisha was 8 months old when she was beaten to death in January of 1995.

Police say she was found unresponsive in her home on Bald Mountain Drive.

An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide.

The case remains unsolved.

Her parents at one time were suspects in the killing.

A grandmother who was also a suspect has since passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bangor Police at 947-7384.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Rain Showers Ending Overnight
No more Sea Goddess: Maine Lobster Fest event goes gender-neutral
Police Lights
4 dead at Bowdoin home prior to shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine
Bangor tattoo studio collecting supplies for sexual assault survivors