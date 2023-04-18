Bangor Police respond to incident on Center Street

Center Street in Bangor
Center Street in Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department responded to an incident on Center Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

They believe it was a domestic violence situation.

Police say the victim is safe but they are trying to locate the suspect.

They say this is an isolated incident and they do not believe any firearms were involved.

Police are still investigating and plan to release more information later Tuesday.

