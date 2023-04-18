Another successful Autism Awareness Walk-A-Thon for Downeast Horizons

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Horizons is a non-profit that assists and supports individuals with developmental disabilities, and also works to raise awareness.

Tuesday morning, Downeast area children and adults with autism gathered with their family, friends and caregivers for the annual “Downeast Horizons Autism-Awareness Walk-A-Thon” in Ellsworth.

The Walk-A-Thon is a little more than a mile; down State Street, up Maine Street, on to School Street and back to Knowlton Park where it started.

The event raises thousands of dollars to help support Downeast Horizons programming throughout the summer.

“They love being part of the community,” said Downeast Horizons Executive Director Tony Zambrano. “The smiles on their face, doing something other than just going to McDonald’s. Just doing something. A fun event where they all get together. These are their friends, you know? And they get to show off.”

For more information or to make a donation to Downeast Horizons, visit dehi.org.

