Acadia National Park names new chief ranger

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new chief in town at Acadia National Park.

Acadia’s superintendent announced Darren Belskis has been named the new chief ranger at the park.

Belskis has 17 years of experience with the National Park Service in positions all over the country.

Belskis is a UMaine at Presque Isle alumnus and began his career as a seasonal law enforcement officer at Acadia.

After making his return to Acadia in 2014, he’s been serving as the deputy chief ranger and held the acting chief position since December 2022.

