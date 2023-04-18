3 arrested in Calais drug bust

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested in a Calais drug bust this week.

Stephen Perkins, 32, of Calais, Devin Madigan, 28, of Bangor, and Kaprie Lambert, 25, of New York are charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Perkins is also charged with criminal threatening and illegal possession of firearms.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies covering a threatening complaint Sunday led to a further investigation into a drug possession bail violation.

Deputies then searched a Lafayette Street residence and say they recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine base.

Bail was set at $5,000 for Lambert and Madigan.

Perkins is being held without bail.

