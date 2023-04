LIVERMORE, Maine (WMTW) - A person is dead following a two-car crash in Livermore Sunday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Canton Road around 6 a.m.

Officials say a woman, who is from out of state, died at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash.

