With taxes due Tuesday, folks are warned about penalties

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s April 17.

Have you filed your taxes yet?

The deadline for Mainers is Tuesday, April 18.

If yours aren’t done, you might want to file for an extension.

The folks at Marshall Planning in Bangor warn against penalties.

“Probably the most important thing is Mainers have until April 18 to file the tax returns or an extension, either one. The most important thing and the ones that I’m concentrating on the most right now are the people that owe. If you owe, you need to get either that return filed or the extension because they penalize you if you don’t. If you have a refund coming up, there’s no penalties. You know, you’re okay. But most importantly, get it filed by April 18,” said Diane Morse, Mashall Planning in Bangor.

For more information, you can go to irs.gov or the Bangor Public Library’s website under Tax Preparation 2023.

