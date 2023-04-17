Waterville area Alfond Youth and Community Center has begun lifeguard certification

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Lifeguard certification has begun at the Alfond Youth and Community Center.

“It is a very critical thing that we get enough lifeguards certified or do our part in trying to get lifeguards certified,” Dwyer said.

Lauren Dwyer, the aquatics director at the center, says they are trying to combat the shortage of these professionals not just in the center but the community as a whole.

“For example, if you are going to an outdoor pool, there is ratios, right, one life guard for 25 kids but that’s also like the upmost. If it is a large pool, you are going to need more lifeguards,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer says part of the training is stimulating real life events that can happen while in the water.

“Today is the first day of the class, so they are working on today probably basic rescues, but then the last day, they will do the full scenarios where they do a spinal, they would do back board extraction, they would work on performing CPR on a mannequin,” Dwyer said.

While being a lifeguard usually is someone’s first summer job,

“I know my first job was as a lifeguard, so it provides a great opportunity for people in high school,” said Dwyer.

It can also be a second-career or a hobby for people like Lisa Christensen, who is a life guard and a water aerobics instructor.

“I was intimidated taking the class because most of the people where quite young,” Christensen said.

After being laid off from a 40-year career in software development, she says she fell in love with being a lifeguard.

“I think one of the exciting things is when the grand kids are around, one of my daughter-in-law’s had the little kids and she said, ‘did you know that grandma is a lifeguard?’” Christensen said.

Going on five years now as a lifeguard, Christensen says it is great to know she can help the community while doing something she loves.

“It felt really good passing the test, it was like, I can do that and I am strong,” Christensen said.

