Showers Overnight With Areas Of Fog

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to spin in clouds and showers across the region overnight. There will be an associated occluded front that will lift from southwest to northeast overnight. This front will bring steady rain showers to most of the region. Some locations could see anywhere from 0.25 - 0.5″ of rain. There will also be areas of dense fog, especially along the coast. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s.

The fog and low clouds will stay for most of Tuesday morning. Areas of light showers and drizzle will be possible for Tuesday. Some spots in the higher elevations and mountains could see a few flakes mixing in with the rain. By the afternoon, conditions will trend slightly drier and there will be some partial clearing. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with a southerly wind around 10-20 mph. The fog will remain persistent along the coast and could stick around through the afternoon.

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will dry out and will see skies clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with a westerly wind at 10-20 mph.

High pressure will pass to our south on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and close to 60°. Friday will see some additional cloud cover, especially in the afternoon ahead of our next system.

This next system will bring plenty of clouds and the chance for rain through the weekend. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs only expected to be in the 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. Areas of dense fog with lows in the 40s. SE wind 10- 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph. Fog in the morning that will linger into the afternoon along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the morning. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Showers return by the evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with areas of rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

